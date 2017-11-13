Woman in killer clown case back in court - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman in killer clown case back in court

Evidence is now in the hands of attorneys representing a woman suspected of dressing up as a clown and killing a Wellington woman in 1990.

Sheila Keen Warren appeared before a judge Monday morning for a case disposition. 

During the hearing Warren filed a speedy trial waiver; her attorneys say they just received evidence released by the state attorney’s office.

“We have seen no discovery, in other words, no police reports or witness list, but we did get a big batch on Thursday,” attorney Richard Lubin said.

Warren was arrested in September. Deputies say 27-years-ago Warren shot and killed Marlene Warren at the doorstep of her home. Deputies say Sheila Keen Warren was dressed as a clown and was carrying flowers and balloons.

She has pleaded not guilty.

“Once we start looking at the discovery and deciding what the case is about, and what we have to do, we’re going to do it,” Lubin said.

Lubin would not comment on how Warren is doing in jail or if she has had a conversation with her husband. Warren’s husband is the victim’s widow; he and Sheila married years after Marlene Warren was killed and were living in Virginia. 

Warren’s next court date is Jan. 23. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.