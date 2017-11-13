PHOTOS: Man accused of trashing motel room - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PHOTOS: Man accused of trashing motel room

A ripped of sink, broken doors and strange writing on a refrigerator are among the damage a Fort Pierce man is accused of causing to a motel room.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Tucker, 29, trashed a room at the German American Motel on Nov. 4. 

Tucker rented the room for two weeks along with a woman, an arrest report states. The motel manager said he asked Tucker and woman to leave because of problems with them. 

When the manager walked into the room after the two left, he said it was in disarray.

Tucker is accused of writing on the refrigerator, kicking in the rear door, damaging the kitchen cabinets, and tampering with electrical equipment in the room. He’s also accused of ripping off the bathroom sink and wall heater.

He tore off the bedroom and closet doors, broke a dresser mirror and stained and burned the mattress, the report states. Tucker’s mom told law enforcement he was on drugs and hallucinating when he trashed the room.

Deputies estimate the cost to repair the damage to be $1,250.

Deputies arrested Tucker on Nov. 7 and he is charged with criminal mischief. 

