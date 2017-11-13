PHOTOS: Man accused of trashing motel room

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

A ripped of sink, broken doors and strange writing on a refrigerator are among the damage a Fort Pierce man is accused of causing to a motel room.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Tucker, 29, trashed a room at the German American Motel on Nov. 4.

Tucker rented the room for two weeks along with a woman, an arrest report states. The motel manager said he asked Tucker and woman to leave because of problems with them.

When the manager walked into the room after the two left, he said it was in disarray.

Tucker is accused of writing on the refrigerator, kicking in the rear door, damaging the kitchen cabinets, and tampering with electrical equipment in the room. He’s also accused of ripping off the bathroom sink and wall heater.

He tore off the bedroom and closet doors, broke a dresser mirror and stained and burned the mattress, the report states. Tucker’s mom told law enforcement he was on drugs and hallucinating when he trashed the room.

Deputies estimate the cost to repair the damage to be $1,250.

Deputies arrested Tucker on Nov. 7 and he is charged with criminal mischief.