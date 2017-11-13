Governor unveils proposed budget help for vets - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Governor unveils proposed budget help for vets

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. --Governor Rick Scott has announced his proposed funding for veterans in next year's budget. 
 
The governor made the announcement at Cheney Brothers in Riviera Beach because they employ a number of veterans. 

During his appearance, Scott awarded the Governor Veterans Service Medal to about a dozen vets.

The governor is proposing $170 million in next year's budget which includes things such as building homes for wounded vets and helping them find work. 
 
The governor also expressed support for a measure that would give free tuition at state colleges and universities for children of fallen officers. 

Following his visit, the governor headed to Kissimmee for a roundtable discussion on help for Puerto Rico which continues to deal with the aftermath of destruction from Hurricane Maria.

