Governor unveils proposed budget help for vets

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. --Governor Rick Scott has announced his proposed funding for veterans in next year's budget.



The governor made the announcement at Cheney Brothers in Riviera Beach because they employ a number of veterans.

During his appearance, Scott awarded the Governor Veterans Service Medal to about a dozen vets.

The governor is proposing $170 million in next year's budget which includes things such as building homes for wounded vets and helping them find work.



The governor also expressed support for a measure that would give free tuition at state colleges and universities for children of fallen officers.

Following his visit, the governor headed to Kissimmee for a roundtable discussion on help for Puerto Rico which continues to deal with the aftermath of destruction from Hurricane Maria.