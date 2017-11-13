Governor unveils proposed budget help for vets

-
Monday, November 13 2017 8:54 AM EST2017-11-13 13:54:36 GMT
Monday, November 13 2017 10:25 AM EST2017-11-13 15:25:45 GMT
Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.More >>
Thursday, November 9 2017 9:04 PM EST2017-11-10 02:04:38 GMT
Friday, November 10 2017 11:24 AM EST2017-11-10 16:24:59 GMT
Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.More >>
Thursday, November 9 2017 3:34 PM EST2017-11-09 20:34:25 GMT
Friday, November 10 2017 11:15 AM EST2017-11-10 16:15:24 GMT
The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.More >>
Tuesday, November 7 2017 9:23 AM EST2017-11-07 14:23:22 GMT
Wednesday, November 8 2017 10:17 AM EST2017-11-08 15:17:38 GMT
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.More >>
Wednesday, November 8 2017 6:15 AM EST2017-11-08 11:15:19 GMT
Chris Hurst (Source: hurst4delegate.com)
Democrat Chris Hurst unseated Republican incumbent Joseph Yost for the 12th District seat.More >>
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. --Governor Rick Scott has announced his proposed funding for veterans in next year's budget.
The governor made the announcement at Cheney Brothers in Riviera Beach because they employ a number of veterans.
During his appearance, Scott awarded the Governor Veterans Service Medal to about a dozen vets.
The governor is proposing $170 million in next year's budget which includes things such as building homes for wounded vets and helping them find work.
The governor also expressed support for a measure that would give free tuition at state colleges and universities for children of fallen officers.
Following his visit, the governor headed to Kissimmee for a roundtable discussion on help for Puerto Rico which continues to deal with the aftermath of destruction from Hurricane Maria.Scripps Only Content 2017