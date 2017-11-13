Woman turns self in after Vero officer injured

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

A woman accused of of dragging a Vero Beach police officer with her car on Saturday is now in custody and facing multiple charges.

Police said at about approximately 4:12 p.m., officers responded to 4141 16th St. in reference to an outstanding warrant for 30-year-old Brittany Rose Taylor.

Officers said Taylor failed to appear in court on a charge of driving while her license was suspended.

Police made contact with Taylor in front of building 14 in Shadowbrook apartment complex. At the time of contact, Taylor attempted to get inside her parked vehicle, a silver Kia Optima, with two children in the back seat.

Officer Ashley Jenkins followed Taylor to the driver's seat of her vehicle to prevent her from leaving.

Police said Officer Thomas Waters attempted to grab Taylor from the passenger's side of the vehicle. However, Taylor was able to start the car and began to drive away, dragging Jenkins.

After being dragged for about 15 to 20 feet, Jenkins was able to free herself and rolled out of the vehicle.

Jenkins sustained abrasions and injuries to her right arm, hip, leg and ankle. Taylor fled eastbound on 16th Street. Her vehicle was found unoccupied Sunday in Indian River County.

Police said Taylor turned herself in Monday to deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, who then turned her over to the Vero Beach Police Department.

Taylor was placed into custody and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting LEO with violence, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving while her license was suspended with knowledge and leaving scene of a crash with injuries, in addition to her previous DWLS warrant.

Taylor is being held in Indian River County Jail without bond.