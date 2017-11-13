Cops: Credit cards stolen, 2 suspects sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Credit cards stolen, 2 suspects sought

Detectives are looking for a man and woman after credit cards were stolen during a series of vehicle break-ins on Halloween, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle burglaries, in which the man was seen on surveillance video, happened in Counterpoint Estates in Royal Palm Beach Between 2 and 4 a.m. October 31, the sheriff's office said. 

A few hours later the woman used one of the stolen cards, the sheriff's office said.

PBSO has released photos of both suspects.

Anyone who recognizes them or has any additional information is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800 458 TIPS.
 

