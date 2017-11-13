Injured trooper out of the hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Injured trooper out of the hospital

A trooper injured when a car struck him on I-95 in October has been released from the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Andy Ong, 51, of Lake Worth was standing near the rear of his car operating a laser for speed enforcement when troopers said a driver changed lanes and struck a vehicle that lost control and hit the trooper.

Ong has undergone several surgeries and will need more rehabilitation as he continues his recovery at home, FHP said.  

A gofundme page has been set up to help the trooper and his family.

 

 


 LANTANA, Fla. - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 Sunday morning in Lantana seriously injured a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

At 10:27 a.m., a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on I-95 in the inside lane.

At the same time, a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on I-95 in the lane to the right of the Accord.

The Florida Highway Patrol vehicle was stopped northbound in the inside median lane. The trooper, identified as Andy Ong, 51, of Lake Worth was standing near the rear of his car operating a laser for speed enforcement.

An FHP report said the driver of Accord changed lanes and struck the left side of the Focus. The driver of the Focus lost control and rotated to the inside median lane and struck Ong and the rear of his FHP car.

Ong suffered serious injuries and was transported to Delray Medical Center.

The two other drivers involved in the wreck were taken to JFK Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.