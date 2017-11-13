Injured trooper out of the hospital

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

A trooper injured when a car struck him on I-95 in October has been released from the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Andy Ong, 51, of Lake Worth was standing near the rear of his car operating a laser for speed enforcement when troopers said a driver changed lanes and struck a vehicle that lost control and hit the trooper.

Ong has undergone several surgeries and will need more rehabilitation as he continues his recovery at home, FHP said.

A gofundme page has been set up to help the trooper and his family.



LANTANA, Fla. - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 Sunday morning in Lantana seriously injured a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

At 10:27 a.m., a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on I-95 in the inside lane.

At the same time, a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on I-95 in the lane to the right of the Accord.

The Florida Highway Patrol vehicle was stopped northbound in the inside median lane. The trooper, identified as Andy Ong, 51, of Lake Worth was standing near the rear of his car operating a laser for speed enforcement.

An FHP report said the driver of Accord changed lanes and struck the left side of the Focus. The driver of the Focus lost control and rotated to the inside median lane and struck Ong and the rear of his FHP car.

Ong suffered serious injuries and was transported to Delray Medical Center.

The two other drivers involved in the wreck were taken to JFK Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.