Cops: Men steal $20K in copper from cell tower

Deputies caught two men stealing copper wires worth $20,000 from a cellphone tower near Belle Glade, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says.

William Vaughan and William Parks, both of Canal Point, stole 200 pounds of copper wire used to protect the tower from lightning strikes, an arrest report states.

The pair cut the gate lock to the Verizon/ AT&T/ T-Mobile Cellphone Tower outside of Belle Glade on Nov. 8 around 8:30 p.m., according to the report.

They put the copper into their vehicle but ran into a nearby cane field when deputies arrived, a detective noted.

Vaughan and Parks are charged with theft and burglary. They are being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $30,000 each. 

