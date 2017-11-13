Cops: Men steal $20K in copper from cell tower

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

Deputies caught two men stealing copper wires worth $20,000 from a cellphone tower near Belle Glade, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says.

William Vaughan and William Parks, both of Canal Point, stole 200 pounds of copper wire used to protect the tower from lightning strikes, an arrest report states.

The pair cut the gate lock to the Verizon/ AT&T/ T-Mobile Cellphone Tower outside of Belle Glade on Nov. 8 around 8:30 p.m., according to the report.

They put the copper into their vehicle but ran into a nearby cane field when deputies arrived, a detective noted.

Vaughan and Parks are charged with theft and burglary. They are being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $30,000 each.