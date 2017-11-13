Police find unresponsive man, standoff over

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

UPDATE: Police now say the man they initially thought was armed was found unresponsive inside a home on 10th Street.

He has been taken to a hospital and is being treated for a possible drug overdose, police said.

No one was hurt and the man is expected to survive.

EARLIER:

Police say they are in a standoff with an armed man who is barricaded in the 1000 block of 10th Street.

Relatives told police they think the man is a threat to himself and others. As a result, the area has been evacuated.

Police said they are making efforts to speak to the man.

This story will be updated when more information is available.



The West Palm Beach Police Department is actively making efforts to speak with an armed barricaded subject. After obtaining statements from immediate family members, we believe there is one adult male armed with a firearm, who is under the influence of narcotics and behaving erratically. At 2:12 p.m., we responded to the home on behalf of relatives, who believe the subject is a threat to himself and others. Requests were made of nearby residents to evacuate the immediate area, as we make efforts to speak with the adult male. Thus far, everyone has been evacuated and a permitter established by West Palm Beach Police Officers.