Pit bull tests positive for rabies

Pit bull tests positive for rabies

SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH, Fla. --The Florida Health Department in Palm Beach County is looking for people who may have been exposed to a pit bull in suburban Lake Worth that tested positive for rabies.

At least two people were exposed and the health department is looking for others.

The Department is also asking anyone from the community, west of Edgecliffe Ave and North of Lantana Road that may have had contact with this or any other stray or wild animal since October 22 to notify the department at 561-671-4184.

Source: Health Department

 

 

 

 

 

 

