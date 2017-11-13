'Adopt' a family through Feeding South Florida - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Adopt' a family through Feeding South Florida

Right now, food pantries across the area are collecting food donations for Thanksgiving.

One of the largest food banks in South Florida is launching a new program to make sure needy families get the main ingredients they need for their Thanksgiving feast.

The program is called Adopt-A-Family. Donations are being accepted this week to help pack Thanksgiving meal boxes. The food bank is asking for a $25 donation to "adopt" a family that is food insecure. Click here to donate.

Volunteers will be taking the food donations and packing Thanksgiving boxes on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 to be delivered personally to families next week.

Area farmers have even donated thousands of pounds of fresh produce like sweet potatoes to add to the meal boxes.

The meal boxes will be distributed to community partners and local soup kitchens to deliver directly to families.

Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Velez said the pressure on food pantries and families was made worse by the hurricanes this season.

"Ever since the storms, both Irma and Maria -- families have been coming over from Puerto Rico. A lot of families are gathering and finding that they don't have enough resources to provide for themselves and the new loved ones," he said. "Some of them have lost their homes, lost their possessions, but hopefully we can provide them a good quality, nutritious meal for Thanksgiving."

Feeding South Florida will be collecting food at their warehouses in Boynton Beach and Pembroke Pines this week.

If you would like to sign up to volunteer this holiday season, click here for more information.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.