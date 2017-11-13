'Adopt' a family through Feeding South Florida

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

Right now, food pantries across the area are collecting food donations for Thanksgiving.

One of the largest food banks in South Florida is launching a new program to make sure needy families get the main ingredients they need for their Thanksgiving feast.

The program is called Adopt-A-Family. Donations are being accepted this week to help pack Thanksgiving meal boxes. The food bank is asking for a $25 donation to "adopt" a family that is food insecure. Click here to donate.

Volunteers will be taking the food donations and packing Thanksgiving boxes on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 to be delivered personally to families next week.

Area farmers have even donated thousands of pounds of fresh produce like sweet potatoes to add to the meal boxes.

The meal boxes will be distributed to community partners and local soup kitchens to deliver directly to families.

Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Velez said the pressure on food pantries and families was made worse by the hurricanes this season.

"Ever since the storms, both Irma and Maria -- families have been coming over from Puerto Rico. A lot of families are gathering and finding that they don't have enough resources to provide for themselves and the new loved ones," he said. "Some of them have lost their homes, lost their possessions, but hopefully we can provide them a good quality, nutritious meal for Thanksgiving."

Feeding South Florida will be collecting food at their warehouses in Boynton Beach and Pembroke Pines this week.

If you would like to sign up to volunteer this holiday season, click here for more information.