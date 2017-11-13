Emergency repairs continue at Bathtub Beach

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

Bathtub Beach in Stuart remained closed Monday as work continued on dune restoration.

“What this is is a band-aid on a very small section of the beach," said Martin County Coastal Engineer Kathy Fitzpatrick.

Bathtub Beach is much beloved, and has undergone a number of multi-million dollar renourishment projects in recent years. Fitzpatrick says this work, is restoration work.

“So that we can maintain the dune which is the storm protection for a very important access route which is McArthur Boulevard," said Fitzpatrick.

After Hurricane Irma, the beach had held its’ own, but still lost between 40 and 50 feet.

“If I see beach erosion in a storm then I say it’s working because that energy is going to go somewhere," said Fitzpatrick.

To put this project in perspective, about 8-thousand tons of sand is being trucked in to buffer a 400-foot stretch of beach. The price tag is 130-thousand dollars. Compare that to 300-thousand tons of sand used during a major renourishment project in 2016 that stretched down to Sailfish Point.

Fitzpatrick says it's not clear at this point if the beach will reopen before the Thanksgiving holiday.