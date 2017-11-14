Skimmer found at Mobil station in Greenacres - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Skimmer found at Mobil station in Greenacres

Drivers who recently used a card to purchase gas at a Mobil station in Greenacres need to check their bank and credit statements. 

MAP: Skimmers found in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast | New app fights skimmers

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's said that a skimmer was found Monday at the Mobil station located at 6400 Forest Hill Boulevard. 

PBSO said while conducting routine service to all the pumps, the skimmer was located and may have been there for months. 

This skimmer was found on pump 9.

Drivers should check their accounts and report unauthorized charges to the appropriate bank or credit card companies.

