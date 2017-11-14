Skimmer found at Mobil station in Greenacres

Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races

The women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

Drivers who recently used a card to purchase gas at a Mobil station in Greenacres need to check their bank and credit statements.

MAP: Skimmers found in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast | New app fights skimmers

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's said that a skimmer was found Monday at the Mobil station located at 6400 Forest Hill Boulevard.

PBSO said while conducting routine service to all the pumps, the skimmer was located and may have been there for months.

This skimmer was found on pump 9.

Drivers should check their accounts and report unauthorized charges to the appropriate bank or credit card companies.