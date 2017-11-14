Local man gets life sentence for killing witness

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Palm Beach County man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing someone who was going to testify against him in a burglary trial.

News outlets report that 34-year-old Eddie Rutledge was sentenced Monday after being convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. A previous conviction was tossed because of a conflict of interest with Rutledge's former attorney.

Authorities say 45-year-old George Mannarino had been set to testify against Rutledge in November 2007. A day before he was supposed to appear in court, prosecutors say Rutledge shot Mannarino with a rifle in front of his Palm Beach Gardens home.

Kenakil Chuka Gibson was previously sentenced to life in prison for his part in Mannarino's killing. Officials say Gibson was an accomplice in the 2006 burglary that Mannarino witnessed.