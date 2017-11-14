Woman drowns in Riviera Beach pond after fight

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Riviera Beach police have identified a woman who drowned Friday night in a retention pond after a fight that involved a group of women at an apartment complex.

According to a news release from police spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown, a group of young women, who do not live at the apartments, entered the Indian Trace Apartments to engage in a physical altercation with other women who live at the location.

When confronted by the women who live there, the outside group fled toward the back of the complex. Police said two of the young women entered the water, but only one came out on the other side.

Several police officers and Riviera Beach Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fight, entered the water and searched for the victim.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff Office helicopter and a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Dive Unit responded to search the water. The units searched for more than an hour but didn’t find a body because of the depth of the water and other dangerous conditions.

The search resumed Saturday and the body of Liane Gibson, 21, was found at about 10:30 a.m.

Brown said no one has been charged in the incident, but they are still investigating.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458- TIPS.