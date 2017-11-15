Pres. Trump to spend Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pres. Trump to spend Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump is scheduled to spend Thanksgiving weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

On Tuesday night, the FAA announced restrictions in Palm Beach County starting next Tuesday through Nov.26.

The president and Air Force One is expected to land at Palm Beach International Airport sometime next week, so drivers should be prepared for road blocks around Southern Boulevard when he arrives.

It’s unclear exactly when President Trump will arrive, but we should know more details in the next few days.

This will be the Trump's first visit in months to Palm Beach County, and his first Thanksgiving here as president.

Drivers can expect to see similar road closures and boating restrictions that occurred earlier this year around Mar-a-Lago.

