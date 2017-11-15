Pres. Trump to spend Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to spend Thanksgiving weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

On Tuesday night, the FAA announced restrictions in Palm Beach County starting next Tuesday through Nov.26.

The president and Air Force One is expected to land at Palm Beach International Airport sometime next week, so drivers should be prepared for road blocks around Southern Boulevard when he arrives.

#FAASTeam Notice: VIP Movement Notification – Palm Beach, Florida https://t.co/ipNoMyzfks — FAA Safety Briefing (@FAASafetyBrief) November 14, 2017

It’s unclear exactly when President Trump will arrive, but we should know more details in the next few days.

This will be the Trump's first visit in months to Palm Beach County, and his first Thanksgiving here as president.

Drivers can expect to see similar road closures and boating restrictions that occurred earlier this year around Mar-a-Lago.

Scripps Only Content 2017