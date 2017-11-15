Royal Palm Beach mayor charged with battery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Royal Palm Beach mayor charged with battery

Royal Palm Beach Mayor Frederick Pinto faces a battery charge after he was arrested this week following an incident with his wife.

Pinto, 67, said he and his wife got into a "heated argument" on Monday.

The mayor said the sheriff's deputies took him into custody for a "cooling off period." 

Pinto said he tried to push his wife from a door, but he didn't hit her and she wasn't hurt.

He is scheduled to be court Dec. 11 to face the charge.

