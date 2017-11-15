Royal Palm Beach mayor charged with battery

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Royal Palm Beach Mayor Frederick Pinto faces a battery charge after he was arrested this week following an incident with his wife.

Pinto, 67, said he and his wife got into a "heated argument" on Monday.

The mayor said the sheriff's deputies took him into custody for a "cooling off period."

Pinto said he tried to push his wife from a door, but he didn't hit her and she wasn't hurt.

He is scheduled to be court Dec. 11 to face the charge.