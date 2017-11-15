Verizon outage repaired in Palm Beach County

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

A Verizon outage Tuesday night impacted customers in the Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter areas.

Customers said they were not allowed to make phone calls and could only receive and send text messages through Wi-Fi.

A Verizon spokesperson told NewsChannel 5 that a connectivity issued caused the outage, and engineers are working to restore service as soon as possible.

Verizon spokeswoman Kate Jay said in a written statement that the issue was resolved by Wednesday morning.