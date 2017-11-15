Verizon outage repaired in Palm Beach County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Verizon outage repaired in Palm Beach County

A Verizon outage Tuesday night impacted customers in the Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter areas.

Customers said they were not allowed to make phone calls and could only receive and send text messages through Wi-Fi. 

A Verizon spokesperson told NewsChannel 5 that a connectivity issued caused the outage, and engineers are working to restore service as soon as possible.

Verizon spokeswoman Kate Jay said in a written statement that the issue was resolved by Wednesday morning.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.