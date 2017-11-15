PBIA has shortest customs wait times in the U.S. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBIA has shortest customs wait times in the U.S.

If you are planning to travel internationally this holiday season, you may want to consider flying through Palm Beach International Airport. 

A new study from milecards.com says PBIA has the shortest customs wait times in the country. You'll spend an average of 5 minutes in line. 

Orlando and Miami's airports have some of the longest wait times.

Read more about the study here: http://milecards.com/1588438843/2017-customs-airport-wait-time-study/

Some premium credit cards right now are also offering to reimburse you for the TSA pre-check application fee if you pay with that credit card. That helps you get through security lines faster.

