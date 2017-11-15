Pet of the Week Makenzie

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Dakota. Dakota is a 7-year-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Magoo. Magoo is a 5-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Eclipse. Eclipse is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kirk. Kirk is a 5-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gia. Gia is a 5-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Makenzie:

Hi, Makenzie here - so happy to meet you. I'm a real charmer. You'll see I'm a pretty laid back girl who's just happy to be in your company. We really don't need to do anything at all, just being together is enough for me. Sure I'll wag my tail and get excited because I'm one happy, friendly doggie. I'm a well-mannered and calm gal, and I even know how to sit, lay down and give paw too. What can I say, I'm just a pleasure to be around. Take me home and see for youself!

By the way, I'm a Fospice pet. Adopt me and all my routine medical care, food, medication and other supplies will be provided by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, free of charge. Meet with an Adoption Coordinator to learn more.

Learn more about Makenzie here.

Learn more about Fee Waived Adoptions in November for Senior Dogs here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.