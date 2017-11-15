PBC teacher told student, 15, 'curves are spicy' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBC teacher told student, 15, 'curves are spicy'

A former Seminole Ridge High School math teacher has been stripped of his Florida teacher's license after salacious text messages and notes surfaced that he exchanged with a 15-year-old girl three years ago.

State education documents show the teacher, Samuel W. Fiore, sent messages to the teen during the 2014-2015 school year that included telling her that "your curves are spicy" and her eyes "they are so sexy."

On Dec. 11, 2014, the state said Fiore wrote several inappropriate notes to the girl that included saying: "(sitting in a meeting daydreaming) It was such a (sic) awesome surprise when you brought me cupcakes. Just the thought of spending time to prepare and carry them to school showed me such caring and sign of affection. My heart feel (sic) so warm inside by the gift. The cupcakes were so good and sweet but your (sic) much sweeter! :)"

Some of the other notes included telling the teen that: "I let my mind wonder (sic) thinking of you. Most of my thoughts are fantasies that scare me to death. Alott (sic) are happy just thinking of ways to make you happy!"

Another note he wrote said, "I hope you know I am not a pervert."

A hearing was held in Tallahassee on Oct. 25, 2017 regarding the matter, seeking disciplinary action against Fiore.

The state found that he violated multiple conduct laws including exposing the student to unnecessary embarrassment or disparagement and violated professional conduct rules.   

On Nov. 7, the state formally revoked Fiore's educator's license and permanently barred him from applying for another one.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.