The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

A former Seminole Ridge High School math teacher has been stripped of his Florida teacher's license after salacious text messages and notes surfaced that he exchanged with a 15-year-old girl three years ago.

State education documents show the teacher, Samuel W. Fiore, sent messages to the teen during the 2014-2015 school year that included telling her that "your curves are spicy" and her eyes "they are so sexy."

On Dec. 11, 2014, the state said Fiore wrote several inappropriate notes to the girl that included saying: "(sitting in a meeting daydreaming) It was such a (sic) awesome surprise when you brought me cupcakes. Just the thought of spending time to prepare and carry them to school showed me such caring and sign of affection. My heart feel (sic) so warm inside by the gift. The cupcakes were so good and sweet but your (sic) much sweeter! :)"

Some of the other notes included telling the teen that: "I let my mind wonder (sic) thinking of you. Most of my thoughts are fantasies that scare me to death. Alott (sic) are happy just thinking of ways to make you happy!"

Another note he wrote said, "I hope you know I am not a pervert."

A hearing was held in Tallahassee on Oct. 25, 2017 regarding the matter, seeking disciplinary action against Fiore.

The state found that he violated multiple conduct laws including exposing the student to unnecessary embarrassment or disparagement and violated professional conduct rules.

On Nov. 7, the state formally revoked Fiore's educator's license and permanently barred him from applying for another one.