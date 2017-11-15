Hollywood set to drop Confederate street names

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city is expected to change the names of three streets named for Confederate generals after a contentious debate.

The Hollywood City Commission is expected to vote Wednesday to change the names of streets named for Robert E. Lee, Nathan Bedford Forrest and John Bell Hood to Freedom, Hope and Liberty.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that at least five of the seven commissioners are expected to approve the change. The streets were named 91 years ago when the city was chartered.

More than 100 people signed up to speak for and against the change at a commission meeting last summer and one anti-change protester was arrested when he tried to fight a group of pro-change demonstrators.

