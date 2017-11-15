Ex-firefighter accused of Walmart arson, theft

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

A former West Palm Beach firefighter is accused of starting a fire at a local Walmart to cause a distraction while shoplifting.

Kenneth Gray is charged with arson and theft after firefighters evacuated the Walmart store on Belvedere Road on Oct. 26 due to a fire.

Two men, one that was later identified as Gray, along with a woman, are accused of placing numerous Halloween items into a shopping cart. They then ignited a display inside the store on fire, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Gray pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise outside the store without paying during the commotion. Gray and the other suspects were picked up by his wife in the parking lot, according to an arrest report.

Investigators determined the fire started with either matches or a lighter. Numerous people, including officials with West Palm Beach Fire Rescue, identified Gray from the video.

A fire department official reportedly confirmed Gray's position with the fire department was terminated in February.

Officers arrested Gray in September, accusing him of stealing and pawning equipment from a WPBFD ambulance. Gray was out on bond from the Palm Beach County Jail at the time of the alleged arson at the Walmart.

Gray appeared before a Palm Beach County Judge Wednesday morning. The state said Gray poses a concern for the community because many people could have been injured at the Walmart.

A judge ordered him not to have contact with anyone at Walmart or his co-defendant, Angela Alvin. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $27,000 bond. If released, Gray will be under house arrest.