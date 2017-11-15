3 Pastors indicted for child sex trafficking

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.

A federal grand jury in Toledo has indicted the Rev. Cordell Jenkins, the Rev. Anthony Haynes and the Rev. Kenneth Butler on conspiracy to sex traffic children. All three men pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

The US Attorney's Office says Haynes began grooming a 14-year-old girl for prostitution in 2014. Prosecutors say Haynes introduced her to other men and all three of the pastors sexually assaulted her.

Jenkins and Haynes were previously indicted on child sex trafficking charges in July.

An attorney representing Jenkins tells WTVG-TV her client understands he is facing "very serious allegations."