2 New K-9s for Palm Beach Co. Sheriff's Office

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office K-9 force just welcomed some new friends. 

Meet Quantum and Ryan. 

They're the newest dual-purpose K-9s for the sheriff's office.

Both 20-month-old German Shepherds will be on patrol and also take part in explosive detection.

PBSO was able to get the dogs through a grant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Foundation.

