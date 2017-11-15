West Palm Beach police search for bank robber

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning.

Police say a male suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 802 Southern Boulevard at 10:03 a.m., made threats to harm employees and fled in a dark colored vehicle.

No one was injured and police did not release details on how much cash, if any, was stolen.

The suspect is described as a white male with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, an American flag black hooded sweatshirt, and faded jeans.

Anyone with information on this robbery is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS or Detective Felix Leon at 561-822-1900.