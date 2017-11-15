West Palm Beach police search for bank robber - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm Beach police search for bank robber

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning.

Police say a male suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 802 Southern Boulevard at 10:03 a.m., made threats to harm employees and fled in a dark colored vehicle.

No one was injured and police did not release details on how much cash, if any, was stolen.

The suspect is described as a white male with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, an American flag black hooded sweatshirt, and faded jeans.

Anyone with information on this robbery is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS or Detective Felix Leon at 561-822-1900.

