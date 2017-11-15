West Palm Beach police search for bank robber

-
Thursday, November 16 2017 7:48 AM EST2017-11-16 12:48:36 GMT
Thursday, November 16 2017 3:57 PM EST2017-11-16 20:57:15 GMT
The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013. More >>
The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013. More >>
Tuesday, November 14 2017 12:27 AM EST2017-11-14 05:27:17 GMT
Thursday, November 16 2017 3:42 PM EST2017-11-16 20:42:07 GMT
Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.More >>
Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.More >>
Thursday, November 16 2017 9:58 AM EST2017-11-16 14:58:35 GMT
Thursday, November 16 2017 10:09 AM EST2017-11-16 15:09:23 GMT
The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday. More >>
The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday. More >>
Tuesday, November 14 2017 7:37 AM EST2017-11-14 12:37:18 GMT
Tuesday, November 14 2017 8:17 PM EST2017-11-15 01:17:33 GMT
Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.More >>
Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.More >>
Tuesday, November 14 2017 7:32 AM EST2017-11-14 12:32:55 GMT
Tuesday, November 14 2017 7:32 AM EST2017-11-14 12:32:55 GMT
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.More >>
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.More >>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning.
Police say a male suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 802 Southern Boulevard at 10:03 a.m., made threats to harm employees and fled in a dark colored vehicle.
No one was injured and police did not release details on how much cash, if any, was stolen.
The suspect is described as a white male with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, an American flag black hooded sweatshirt, and faded jeans.
Anyone with information on this robbery is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS or Detective Felix Leon at 561-822-1900.Scripps Only Content 2017