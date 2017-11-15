Car kills Boynton Beach pedestrian, leaves scene - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car kills Boynton Beach pedestrian, leaves scene

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Boynton Beach Tuesday night and then left the scene, according to police.

They said it happened just after 6:30 p.m. when 69-year-old Lawrence Deacutis was trying to cross Congress Avenue near Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Deacutis was taken to Delray Medical Center and died early Wednesday, according to police.

Police said they did not get a good description of the vehicle but it might be a black sedan.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Boynton Beach Traffic Homicide Investigator Christopher Munro at 732-8116 or 742-6112 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.