Car kills Boynton Beach pedestrian, leaves scene

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Boynton Beach Tuesday night and then left the scene, according to police.

They said it happened just after 6:30 p.m. when 69-year-old Lawrence Deacutis was trying to cross Congress Avenue near Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Deacutis was taken to Delray Medical Center and died early Wednesday, according to police.

Police said they did not get a good description of the vehicle but it might be a black sedan.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Boynton Beach Traffic Homicide Investigator Christopher Munro at 732-8116 or 742-6112 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.