PBSO K9 Casper awarded purple heart

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Casper, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office K9 officer, was awarded a Purple Heart from the U.S. Marshals in a ceremony on Wednesday.

Casper was shot by an armed robbery suspect in May. “Best way to explain, it’s like another one of my kids,” said Deputy John Sylvester about his relationship with his K9. “When the rounds came, it was meant for a group of us. Unfortunately, [K9 Casper] was the one who took the round.”

A bullet was lodged in the muscle near Casper's hip. Fortunately the bullet missed the bone, which veterinarians said made his recovery faster and far less complex.

The suspect who shot Casper died in a shootout with deputies.