Food bank seeks donations for Thanksgiving meals

Food bank seeks donations for Thanksgiving meals

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Hundreds of holiday meals are being distributed today, but there's still a need for the main course.

The Treasure Coast Food Bank packed up meals to give to some of its partner agencies Wednesday morning at their Fort Pierce warehouse.

While they've collected 438 turkeys so far, that's only about half of what they need to fill all their requests.

Triana Romero of the Treasure Coast Food Bank says, "Food is not a luxury and everyone should have a good meal on a regular basis.  And as we sit down with our families, we want the same for others - especially our neighbors."

If you'd like to donate, you can stop by their warehouse off of Angle Road or make an online donation at www.stophunger.org.

