Man accused of 1984 murder wanted by the FBI

BELLE GLADE, Fla. - Juan Dios Garza is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Belle Glade on October 21, 1984.

Garza is accused of shooting and killing a male victim, then shooting and wounding the victim's brother.

Garza was charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on October 24, 1984.

A federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court on January 2, 1985 after Garza was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Juan Dios Garza is considered armed and dangerous.

