Man accused of 1984 murder wanted by the FBI

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

BELLE GLADE, Fla. - Juan Dios Garza is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Belle Glade on October 21, 1984.

Garza is accused of shooting and killing a male victim, then shooting and wounding the victim's brother.

Garza was charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on October 24, 1984.

A federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court on January 2, 1985 after Garza was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Juan Dios Garza is considered armed and dangerous.