Last ever Warped Tour will be in West Palm Beach

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

The Vans Warped Tour, a long-running punk rock tour and festival that pushed the genre into national relevance, will end after 2018. The last ever festival will be at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre on August 5, 2018.

Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman shared the news on the tour's website, in an essay headlined "All Good Things Must Come to an End."

"It will be bittersweet each morning when I see the sun rise and then watch it set knowing that this will be the last time I get to witness it from that exact spot," Lyman wrote. "Though the tour and the world have changed since ’95, the same feeling of having the ‘best summer ever’ will live on through the bands, the production teams, and the fans that come through at every stop."

Video from a Taste and See Ticket Contest from the 2017 Warped Tour

The Warped Tour has been a summer staple in American cities since 1995. Each year, festival tour featured dozens of acts and multiple stages throughout cities in North America. Acts like Fall Out Boy, Blink-182, The Offspring, Simple Plan and Sum 41 got their start on the tour and helped start a pop-punk revolution in the late '90s and early 2000s

Though Lyman said the 2018 tour would be the festival's last, he also wrote that he is currently preparing a 25th-anniversary celebration for the first Warped Tour in 2019.

The cities and dates of the final Warped Tour are listed below.

