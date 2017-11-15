Beached whale dies in Juno Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Beached whale dies in Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. -- A beached whale that was stranded in Juno Beach has died after being sedated.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials tended to the beached whale near the Juno Beach Pier.

A crowd of bystanders formed around the whale, which was being shielded from the sun by a canopy.

Shawn McCall, a volunteer with the Marine Animal Rescue Society and also a Marine Science teacher, says the whale appears to be a juvenile sperm whale.

