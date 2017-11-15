Man thanks those who saved his life after crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man thanks those who saved his life after crash

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A Treasure Coast man had the chance today to thank the first responders and everyday citizens who saved his life.

Carl Kiser was behind the wheel last month when he had a medical episode.

He crashed at the intersection of Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Tunis Avenue.

Immediately, a half dozen people, including an off-duty Sheriff's deputy and a nurse, got out of their cars to see if they could help.

They got Kiser out of his vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

The St. Lucie County Fire District presented "Citizen Hero" awards to those who took part in the rescue.

