Man thanks those who saved his life after crash

Thursday, November 16 2017 7:48 AM EST2017-11-16 12:48:36 GMT
Thursday, November 16 2017 3:57 PM EST2017-11-16 20:57:15 GMT
The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013. More >>
Tuesday, November 14 2017 12:27 AM EST2017-11-14 05:27:17 GMT
Thursday, November 16 2017 3:42 PM EST2017-11-16 20:42:07 GMT
Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.More >>
Thursday, November 16 2017 9:58 AM EST2017-11-16 14:58:35 GMT
Thursday, November 16 2017 10:09 AM EST2017-11-16 15:09:23 GMT
The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday. More >>
Tuesday, November 14 2017 7:37 AM EST2017-11-14 12:37:18 GMT
Tuesday, November 14 2017 8:17 PM EST2017-11-15 01:17:33 GMT
Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.More >>
Tuesday, November 14 2017 7:32 AM EST2017-11-14 12:32:55 GMT
Tuesday, November 14 2017 7:32 AM EST2017-11-14 12:32:55 GMT
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.More >>
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A Treasure Coast man had the chance today to thank the first responders and everyday citizens who saved his life.
Carl Kiser was behind the wheel last month when he had a medical episode.
He crashed at the intersection of Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Tunis Avenue.
Immediately, a half dozen people, including an off-duty Sheriff's deputy and a nurse, got out of their cars to see if they could help.
They got Kiser out of his vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.
The St. Lucie County Fire District presented "Citizen Hero" awards to those who took part in the rescue.