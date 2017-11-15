Man thanks those who saved his life after crash

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A Treasure Coast man had the chance today to thank the first responders and everyday citizens who saved his life.

Carl Kiser was behind the wheel last month when he had a medical episode.

He crashed at the intersection of Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Tunis Avenue.

Immediately, a half dozen people, including an off-duty Sheriff's deputy and a nurse, got out of their cars to see if they could help.

They got Kiser out of his vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

The St. Lucie County Fire District presented "Citizen Hero" awards to those who took part in the rescue.