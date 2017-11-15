Wildlife officials attend to beached whale - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wildlife officials attend to beached whale

JUNO BEACH, Fla. -- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are tending to a beached whale near the Juno Beach Pier.

A crowd of bystanders has formed around the whale, which is being shielded from the sun by a canopy.

The whale is alive and people are keeping wet towels on it.

Shawn McCall, a volunteer with the Marine Animal Rescue Society and also a Marine Science teacher, says the whale appears to be a juvenile sperm whale.

