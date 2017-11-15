Florida Forest Service prepares for wildfires - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida Forest Service prepares for wildfires

Can you feel it in the air?

Very soon, the rainy season and the humidity that comes with it will break.

That's good news for us, but for Florida's forest rangers, that means fire season is close.

Their most stressful time of the year.

Governor Scott offered some relief this week, saying he wants to give the Florida Forest Service a 10 percent pay raise in his upcoming budget.

On Mary Sofield's block in Stuart, there are many unsettling images that stand out from last wildfire season.

"What stays in my mind was watching a young family with their little babies running down the road," said Sofield.

Meanwhile, at Peck Lake Park in Hobe Sound, Dave Grubich with the Florida  Forest Service and his crews are mowing vegetation to protect nearby homes.

That's important because the Florida Forest Service is expecting another busy wildfire season and don't think all this rain is a good thing according to Grubich.

"More things to burn and on top of that and in addition to that we had a couple hurricanes, there's more debris," said Grubich.

He's also asking homeowners like Mary to do their part.

"I hope and pray that we don't have what we saw last year," said Sofield.

FFS will continue to provide defense for homes at different areas like Peck Lake Park.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.