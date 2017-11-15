Florida Forest Service prepares for wildfires

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Can you feel it in the air?

Very soon, the rainy season and the humidity that comes with it will break.

That's good news for us, but for Florida's forest rangers, that means fire season is close.

Their most stressful time of the year.

Governor Scott offered some relief this week, saying he wants to give the Florida Forest Service a 10 percent pay raise in his upcoming budget.

On Mary Sofield's block in Stuart, there are many unsettling images that stand out from last wildfire season.

"What stays in my mind was watching a young family with their little babies running down the road," said Sofield.

Meanwhile, at Peck Lake Park in Hobe Sound, Dave Grubich with the Florida Forest Service and his crews are mowing vegetation to protect nearby homes.

That's important because the Florida Forest Service is expecting another busy wildfire season and don't think all this rain is a good thing according to Grubich.

"More things to burn and on top of that and in addition to that we had a couple hurricanes, there's more debris," said Grubich.

He's also asking homeowners like Mary to do their part.

"I hope and pray that we don't have what we saw last year," said Sofield.

FFS will continue to provide defense for homes at different areas like Peck Lake Park.