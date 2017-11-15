Clearing hidden hurricane debris in the water

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Four agencies teamed up to clear dozens of trees from the North Fork of the St. Lucie River Wednesday. It's all part of "Operation Safe Passage."

“We want to keep Port St. Lucie safe. Part of that it’s not only on our streets but residential communities but also in our waterways," said Assistant Police Chief Richard Del Toro.

Boats with the Port St. Lucie Police Marine Unit, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission scoured an 18-mile stretch of the St. Lucie River, looking for fallen trees and other hurricane debris.

“We’ve identified close to 100 trees that are unsafe for our boaters so we’re working with these agencies to get these trees removed," said Del Toro.

Officer Eric Druga truly stretched to the limit to corral a tree that had broken off along the riverbank. He got it secure, and then towed it back to shore.

“They’re big enough once they break loose with the outgoing tide. In the evening boaters coming through in the evening, that’s big enough to strike a hull and cause damage and possible injuries," said Officer Russell Jackson.

The department did not have a full tally, but they did say at least one person had been injured recently, and there was some serious damage done to a boat because of the debris in the water.

While this was just a one day operation, the police department says if you see any potentially dangerous debris in the water, give them a call.

