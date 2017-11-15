Police investigating homicide in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police investigating homicide in West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday evening. 

The incident happened at 45th Street and Broadway Ave. 

Officers received a call as a motor vehicle accident and when they arrived at the scene found an adult male deceased inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. 

Detectives are on scene gathering evidence and attempting to locate witnesses. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.