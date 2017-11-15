AT&T outage affecting iPhone users - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

AT&T outage affecting iPhone users

AT&T Wireless customers with iPhones may be experiencing an outage, as thousands across the country say they are not being able to make or receive calls. 

Affected customers are reaching out to AT&T on social media, asking for a solution. 

The company is advising customers to turn their phones off and then back on. 

According to AT&T, the outage should be fixed by Thursday. 

Here is a temporary workaround: 

  • Go to iPhone setting
  • Cellular (4TH down)
  • Cellular data options
  • Enable LTE
  • Choose Data only
  • Reboot

The way to figure out if the issue is fixed is to turn back to “Voice&Data” step. 

If it is working, it's fixed. If not, turn back to "Data," only.

 

