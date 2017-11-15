Young child struck, killed by vehicle in Lantana

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

A child was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lantana Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at 6:28 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Lantana Road, just east of Congress Ave.

Officers at the scene learned that several children were crossing the roadway from the center median.

A young boy, possibly 5-years-old, was struck by a vehicle.

Deputies said that once the child was struck, all the other children fled.

The driver remained on scene along with a few witnesses.

Vehicle homicide investigators are in route to the scene to investigate further.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.