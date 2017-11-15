Young child struck, killed by vehicle in Lantana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Young child struck, killed by vehicle in Lantana

A child was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lantana Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident happened at 6:28 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Lantana Road, just east of Congress Ave.

Officers at the scene learned that several children were crossing the roadway from the center median. 

A young boy, possibly 5-years-old, was struck by a vehicle. 

Deputies said that once the child was struck, all the other children fled. 

The driver remained on scene along with a few witnesses. 

Vehicle homicide investigators are in route to the scene to investigate further.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

 

 

