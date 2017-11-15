Nest step for Riviera recall petitions

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Petitions to recall the three Riviera Beach city council members, who voted to fire the city manager, are now in the hand of the supervisor of election's office.

A citizens group said they collected around 9000 signatures, 2800 per council member and 400 more than they needed.

On Tuesday, they handed those petitions over to the city clerk's office, where they were counted.

On Wednesday, the city brought them to the Supervisor of Election's office.

The language on each petition is slightly different, but they all focus on possible Sunshine Law violations and improper motivation for the firing of city manager Jonathan Evans.

It will take time for the supervisor of election's office to verify the signatures.

If the supervisor validates at least 2200 signatures for each council member, the council members get a chance to challenge the petition.