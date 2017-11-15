Nest step for Riviera recall petitions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Nest step for Riviera recall petitions

Petitions to recall the three Riviera Beach city council members, who voted to fire the city manager, are now in the hand of the supervisor of election's office.

A citizens group said they collected around 9000 signatures, 2800 per council member and 400 more than they needed. 

On Tuesday, they handed those petitions over to the city clerk's office, where they were counted.

On Wednesday,  the city brought them to the Supervisor of Election's office.

The language on each petition is slightly different, but they all focus on possible Sunshine Law violations and improper motivation for the firing of city manager Jonathan Evans.

It will take time for the supervisor of election's office to verify the signatures. 

If the supervisor validates at least 2200 signatures for each council member, the council members get a chance to challenge the petition. 

