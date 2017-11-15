Preparations underway for presidential visit

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

It's that time again. President Donald Trump and his family will once again return to Palm Beach, likely the first of many visits to Mar-a-lago. When the President comes, there is an impact on many people. He will be in town next Tuesday through Sunday.

At Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal church on the island, they're excited about the season and ready for the new norm.

"Mr. Trump coming to the island is just a new part of how we do the season," said Fred Staley with Bethesda-by-the-Sea.

They're not allowed to talk about whether President Trump will attend a Sunday service

"Parking is always a problem in Palm Beach," he said. "So as far as if the President is in church this weekend, it may effect the route you take to church but parking is pretty much always the same."

The Palm Beach police chief told NewsChannel 5 they are working on increased communication with the public and more traffic control. Police said you should plan for the same closures and detours as before.

Palm Tran also said to expect significant delays, as well as airspace and waterspace restrictions.



William Tighe, the owner of Studio Hair Design, on Southern Boulevard in West Pal Beach said the motorcade goes by so quickly that it's not really a big impact on his business.



"It's not an inconvenience we've only had one incident where a client was trying to leave and they wouldn't let her leave," he said.

He expects to see protestors and supporters outside his shop. This year, construction blocks the side of the bridge where they used to gather.



"We are very busy we are booked a couple weeks out," said Tighe.

The one thing he does think would help ease congestion is the new helipad on Mar-a-Lago's property. No one could tells us if it will.

