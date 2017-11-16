West Palm Beach homicide victim ID'd

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

UPDATE: The homicide victim has been identified as 35-year-old Jean Arce.

EARLIER STORY:

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at 45th Street and Broadway Ave.

Officers received a call as a motor vehicle accident and when they arrived at the scene found an adult male deceased inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Detectives are on scene gathering evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.