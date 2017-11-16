PBSO searching for 'porch pirate' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO searching for 'porch pirate'

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for another 'porch pirate' who they say was trying to steal a package from a Lake Charleston home Monday. 

The man was caught on security camera picking up the package, dropping it when he thought he was being watched and then pushing it down his pants before walking away. 

The homeowner believes the criminal had it all planned out. 

"Definitely not his first time. My worry was they were following the truck," they said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

