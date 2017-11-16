PBSO searching for 'porch pirate'

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for another 'porch pirate' who they say was trying to steal a package from a Lake Charleston home Monday.

The man was caught on security camera picking up the package, dropping it when he thought he was being watched and then pushing it down his pants before walking away.

The homeowner believes the criminal had it all planned out.

"Definitely not his first time. My worry was they were following the truck," they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.