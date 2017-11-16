McDonald's thief climbs through drive-thru

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A McDonald's drive-thru window became a squeeze-thru window for a woman who apparently needed a fast food fix.

A surveillance video shows her worming her way inside, helping herself to a soft drink and making off with a box of items.

Recognize this suspect? #HoCoPolice offering up to a $500 reward for info on suspect who stole cash and food in Nov. 5 burglary at McDonald's in Columbia. Call 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. pic.twitter.com/Iq3VWu6ZVF — Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) November 14, 2017

The video , posted on the Twitter feed of Howard County Police in Columbia, Maryland, shows the break-in early on Nov. 5, when the restaurant was closed. The woman reaches through the window for a soda cup and tries unsuccessfully to fill it from the dispenser.

She then manages to squeeze herself into the restaurant through the small window and gets a soft drink. The camera zooms in on her uncovered face.

The woman puts a box of unidentified items through the window and leaves.

She remains at large.