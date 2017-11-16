7-Year-old struck, killed by vehicle

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

A 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle west of Lantana Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at 6:28 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Lantana Road, just east of Congress Avenue.

Officers at the scene learned that several children were crossing the roadway from the center median.

Deputies said that once the child was struck, all the other children fled.

Close family friend, Ivy-amore Pearson, said the boy was playing chicken with a group of around five or six friends when he was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle. Pearson says the oldest person in the group was 12- or 13-years-old, including the boy’s sister, who is 12.

Lantana Road is six lanes across, with a posted speed limit of 45 mph in the area by the Lantana Airport.

Pearson described the boy as a “beautiful kid.”

She said he lived at the nearby apartment complex

The driver remained on scene along with a few witnesses.

Vehicle homicide investigators are in route to the scene to investigate further.