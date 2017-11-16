7-Year-old struck, killed by vehicle - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

7-Year-old struck, killed by vehicle

A 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle west of Lantana Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident happened at 6:28 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Lantana Road, just east of Congress Avenue.

Officers at the scene learned that several children were crossing the roadway from the center median. 

Deputies said that once the child was struck, all the other children fled. 

Close family friend, Ivy-amore Pearson, said the boy was playing chicken with a group of around five or six friends when he was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle. Pearson says the oldest person in the group was 12- or 13-years-old, including the boy’s sister, who is 12. 

Lantana Road is six lanes across, with a posted speed limit of 45 mph in the area by the Lantana Airport. 

Pearson described the boy as a “beautiful kid.” 

She said he lived at the nearby apartment complex 

The driver remained on scene along with a few witnesses. 

Vehicle homicide investigators are in route to the scene to investigate further.

