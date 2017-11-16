Man found dead inside WPB vehicle from gunshot - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man found dead inside WPB vehicle from gunshot

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday evening. 

The incident happened at 45th Street and Broadway Ave. 

Officers received a call as a vehicle crash and when they arrived at the scene found a man, identified as Jean Arce, 35, dead inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. 

Detectives were at the scene Wednesday night gathering evidence and attempting to locate witnesses. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.