Man found dead inside WPB vehicle from gunshot

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at 45th Street and Broadway Ave.

Officers received a call as a vehicle crash and when they arrived at the scene found a man, identified as Jean Arce, 35, dead inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Detectives were at the scene Wednesday night gathering evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.