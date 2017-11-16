Shots fired on Cherokee St. in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shots fired on Cherokee St. in Jupiter

Jupiter police are investigating a report of shots fired Thursday morning at a Jupiter neighborhood.

There is a heavy police presence and a crime scene investigation team at the scene.

No one was hurt in the shooting. Authorities have not confirmed if it was a drive-by shooting.

At 5 a.m., multiple police cars were parked outside a home on Cherokee Street.

No suspect information has been released.

This area is only a few blocks where a triple homicide occurred in February on Mohawk Street.

