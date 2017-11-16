Jupiter home hit by bullets; No one hurt - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter home hit by bullets; No one hurt

Jupiter police said shots fired Thursday morning in a Jupiter neighborhood hit a home. 

Police said at about 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Cherokee St. after a report of possible gunshots heard in the area.

Officers arrived and found a home was hit by gunfire, but no one inside the residence was hurt.

The incident is currently under investigation, and police said it appears to be an isolated incident.

There were about five areas where detectives marked on the ground where possible shell casings may have landed.

No suspect information has been released.

This area is near Jupiter Christian School, but president Dan Steinfield said they are operating on normal hours, and classes will not be delayed. 

Steinfield said the school has gone "above and beyond our standard school safety procedures to ensure safety on our campus. JCS has an ongoing working relationship with the Jupiter police."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 746-6201, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

This area is only a few blocks where a triple homicide occurred in February on Mohawk Street.

