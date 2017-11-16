Police chase turns into water rescue

The investigation of two suspicious people in Palm Beach Shores Thursday turned into a chase and then a water rescue for one of them.
Police said one of the people they tried to question ran through trees, over bushes and eventually jumped into the Intracoastal Waterway.
Concerned for his safety Palm Beach Shores Police Chief Steven Langevin said he called the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helicopter, the PBSO marine unit, and Coast Guard.
"The individual was halfway out to Peanut Island when he started to go under. The county lifeguard saw what was going on. Two of them paddled out and caught the individual. Put them on the paddleboard, brought them into the docks here where we arrested him," Chief Langevin said.
The chief said the person was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center. He'll be charged with trespassing and resisting arrest but could face more charges as police investigate whether any homes were burglarized.