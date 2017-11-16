One dead in possible road rage shooting in IRC - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One dead in possible road rage shooting in IRC

One person is dead after a possible road rage shooting in Indian River County Thursday evening, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of SR 60. 

The possible shooter has been detained, officials said. 

There are partial lane closures. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. 

No more information was immediately available. 

Check back for updates.

 

