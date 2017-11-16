Dog dies in house fire, family spared

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

A house fire in unincorporated Lake Worth killed a dog, but the family says it could have a been a lot worse.

“The fire alarm really saved me, man. If it wasn’t for that working, I don’t know what woulda happened to me,” said Pedro DeJesus Jr.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the fire started at 4:27 p.m. The home is inside the Lago Palma Mobile Home Park off of Lake Worth Road on Lisa Lane.

Pedro said his wife was cooking steak and onions for dinner when she stepped away for a minute or two. That’s when the fire started. Pedro, a diabetic, was asleep in his room when he heard the alarm. He rushed to put on his prosthetic leg and find their three dogs to escape with.

“Ran real quick...I couldn’t breathe. I just couldn’t breathe anymore. I got out. My little dog...I couldn’t save her. I couldn’t save her, man. She didn’t want to come out. It’s the only thing now. My wife is in the hospital now and she’s blaming herself. I don’t know what else to do now,” Pedro said.

His wife was hospitalized because of the anxiety

“This is mine, she’s Kiara,” said Matthew DeJesus, their son. Kiara’s mom, Tazzy, didn’t make it out.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told Matthew said their home never had a chance.

“They said the house was literally only burning for 4-5 minutes but because it’s a trailer home, because it’s a tin can, it’ll go up. Just like that,” Matthew said.

“The most important thing is the fire alarm, man. Always have ‘em ready. Make sure you change those batteries every year,” Pedro said.

The Red Cross is helping the family out with a hotel and essential items in the interim.

